LIAC created for new Zamboanga airport project

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe has created the Local Inter-Agency Committee (LIAC) for the New Zamboanga International Airport Development Project (NZIADP).

This, as the city government paves the way for the formulation of the Relocation and Resettlement Action Plan (RRAP) for eligible families affected by the new airport project.

Dalipe sits as the overall chairperson of the LIAC with representatives coming from concerned city departments, national agencies and relevant stakeholders as members.

The City Housing and Land Management Division under the Office of the City Mayor serves as the secretariat.

The City Hall information office said in a statement Wednesday, October 18, that the LIAC will provide the overall direction, formulate policies and implement the same in the actual relocation and resettlement of the affected families.

The LIAC had its initial meeting Tuesday, October 17 to finalize the executive order formalizing its creation as well as to discuss preparations for the conduct of the Relocation and Resettlement Action Plan workshop set from Thursday, October 19 to Friday, October 20, under the auspices of the National Housing Authority.

The meeting was jointly presided over by City Planning and Development Coordinator Luz Agbayani and Executive Assistant on Housing Al Urao together with City Administrator Wendel Sotto.

The NZIADP is one of the flagship projects of the Dalipe administration with all-out support from Second District Representative and Majority Leader Jose Manuel Dalipe. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>