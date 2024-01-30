SM City Mindpro, ADZU renew academic partnership

THE SM City Mindpro has renewed on Tuesday, January 30, its academic partnership with Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) to help students in internship programs, future job placements, and providing avenues for collaboration, learning, and mutual enrichment.

“Our commitment to excellence has led us to seek out like-minded institutions that share our passion for fostering intellectual curiosity and nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators,” said Lester Tantoco, SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager for Mindanao 3.

“It is in this spirit that we embark on this exciting journey with Ateneo de Zamboanga University,” Tantoco added.

In his speech, Fr. Guillrey Anthony Andal, ADZU president, shared his elation and excitement and believes the partnership is a shared vision that encourages the students to engage in real world experiences and be involved in activities expressing their innovation and creativity which is more relevant and impactful.

The SM City Mindpro said SM’s renewal of academic partnerships, participation in job fairs, and scholarship grants are just some of the many ways SM gives back to its community.

With the recent collaboration, SM City Mindpro hopes to contribute to the community development in the city through academic linkages.

Gracing the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) aside from Andal and Tantoco were Ateneo De Zamboanga University Academic Executives: Dr. Marjorie Emmanuel, assistant to the vice president for higher education; Dr. Robin delos Reyes, school of liberal arts dean; Dexter Veles, school of management and accountancy dean; Dr. Jocelyn Partosa, college of science, information technology and engineering; Shiela Tiong, Ateneo College Guidance and Counselling Office director; Conrado Balatbat, Alumni Relations Office director; Renee Vieve Vecina-Kanindot, Executive Assistant to the president; and , Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, and Senior Human Resources Manager Allen Macaso.