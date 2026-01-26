Light finally reaches Barangay Sibulao: A dream fulfilled for 201 families

FOR decades, nightfall in Barangay Sibulao meant darkness—homes lit only by flickering gas lamps, children studying under dim light, and families ending their days early. That long-standing reality has finally changed.

Situated about 60 kilometers from the city proper, Sibulao is one of the far-flung communities that quietly awaited a simple yet life-changing service: electricity.

Through the Sitio Electrification Project of the National Electrification Administration (NEA), 201 households in Sibulao are now energized, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings to once-dark homes.

The project was funded with P16 million, covering house wiring materials under the government’s Rural Electrification Program.

The switch-on ceremony was an emotional moment attended by NEA representatives Engineers Arvin Garduque and Leonel Ilagan, the Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) Board of Directors led by President Jeffrey Russ Taripe, barangay officials, Zamcelco personnel, and the families benefiting from the project.

As the lights came on, cheers and tears filled the air, marking the end of long nights and the start of brighter days.

Taripe expressed heartfelt gratitude to NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda for providing free house wiring materials and essential services, giving long-awaited access to power for Sibulao residents.

Barangay officials also conveyed deep appreciation to NEA and Zamcelco for finally bringing electricity to their community.

Among the beneficiaries was 72-year-old Antonia Acejas, who has lived in Sibulao since 1972. For over 50 years, her nights were illuminated only by a gas-powered ‘lampara.’ With emotion, she said her home is now truly bright for the first time:

“Ahora, mas comfortable ya kame y hinde ya tiene miedo na oscuru (Now we are more comfortable and no longer afraid of the dark),” she said.

Another resident, Felicitas Dela Cruz, who has lived in Sibulao for over 40 years, shared that electricity opens new livelihood opportunities. She can now sell iced water and soft drinks, augmenting her family’s income.

The electrification project covered Sitio Patgoma, Sitio Pucutin, Sitio Patmiangun, Sitio Rio Grande, Sitio Buug Mundo, and Sitio Bacolod—areas once left in darkness, now filled with light and promise.

This achievement also reflects the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to 100 percent household electrification, ensuring that even remote communities are not left behind.

As the lights of Barangay Sibulao shone for the first time, they illuminated more than homes—they lit up dreams, livelihoods, and a brighter future for every family now connected to the grid. (PR)