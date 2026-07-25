Local entrepreneurs take center stage at Coffee N' Chill in Zamboanga malls

LOCAL coffee entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are gaining a wider platform to showcase their products as Coffee N' Chill brings together homegrown coffee brands, artisan brewers, and specialty food merchants at SM City Mindpro and SM City Zamboanga.

The activation highlights the growing coffee culture in Zamboanga, where locally roasted beans, handcrafted beverages, and coffee-inspired products are drawing increasing interest from consumers seeking authentic local flavors and homegrown brands.

For participating MSMEs, the event goes beyond product display. It provides an opportunity to introduce their businesses to a broader market, engage directly with customers, and strengthen appreciation for locally produced coffee and related products.

Visitors can explore a coffee bazaar featuring a variety of locally made brews, specialty drinks, pastries, desserts, and handcrafted coffee-inspired merchandise. Complementing the bazaar is a coffee-themed photo spot designed to encourage visitors to experience and share the city's vibrant café culture.

The initiative also reflects the important role of public spaces in supporting local enterprises. By bringing together entrepreneurs and consumers in one venue, Coffee N' Chill creates opportunities for collaboration, market exposure, and increased awareness of the region's growing coffee industry.

Coffee has steadily become part of the everyday lifestyle of many Zamboangueños, with independent cafés and local roasters contributing to a more diverse and dynamic food and beverage scene. Events such as Coffee N' Chill help sustain this momentum by encouraging residents to discover and support businesses that source, roast, and serve coffee with distinct local character.

Coffee N' Chill is ongoing at SM City Mindpro until August 4 at the Level 4 Activity Area, while SM City Zamboanga hosts the activation until August 2 at the Lower Ground Event Center.

The event forms part of a nationwide Coffee N' Chill campaign across participating SM Supermalls, bringing communities together while providing greater visibility for local coffee entrepreneurs and MSMEs. In Zamboanga, however, the spotlight remains on the local businesses whose passion and craftsmanship continue to shape the city's evolving coffee culture—one cup at a time. (PR)