11 hurt in Zamboanga City New Year revelry

ELEVEN persons, including six children, were wounded in firecracker-related incidents during the New Year revelry in Zamboanga City, police and health authorities said Monday, January 1, 2023.

Eight of the 11 victims were rushed to government hospitals while the remaining three to private hospitals.

Most of the victims suffered burns and wounds on hands and legs due to firecracker explosion and were sent home after medication, health authorities said.

Five of the victims were adults aged 26, 19, 30, 24, and 37 while two of the children were aged 12 and the others aged 8, 13, 16, and 17, and all of them are males.

Police investigation showed that most of them were injured by piccolo and triangle, which are included in the list of prohibited firecrackers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) said that Zamboanga City registered the highest number of firecracker-related cases in the region with 21.

The other 10 cases were recorded as of 5:59 a.m. Sunday, December 31 from December 21, the time the DOH started monitoring firecracker-related cases in the region.

The other areas in the region and their corresponding cases were as follows: Zamboanga del Sur, three; Zamboanga del Norte, two, Zamboanga Sibugay, one, Isabela City, one; and Sulu Sanitarium and General Hospital, one. (SunStar Zamboanga)