11 Zamboanga Sibugay villages declared drug-cleared

THE Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) has added 11 villages to the list of drug-cleared barangays in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, June 22.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the 11 villages have passed the evaluation during the deliberation by the ROCBDC on Friday, June 21, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the 11 villages that were declared drug-cleared are from five different municipalities in Zamboanga Sibugay and these are as follow: one in Kabasalan’ three in Malangas’ one, Payao; five, R.T. Lim; and, one in Titay.

The declaration of the 11 barangays as drug-cleared is a clear manifestation of their continuous support to Barangay Drug Clearing Program, committed and dedicated to protect their constituents from the scourge of illegal drugs.

The ROCBDC did not announce the total number of drug-cleared villages in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc appealed to all villages and stakeholders to continuously support the program of government in its efforts to give second chances to the victims of illegal drugs through rehabilitation and reformation, which are embodied in Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

The ROCBDC is composed of PDEA, Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, and the concerned local government unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)