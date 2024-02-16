2nd most wanted person arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Cty, the local police said Friday, February 16, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested most wanted person as Jerico Cababao, 20, a resident of Sitio Latuan in Curuan village, this city.

The police said Cababao was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 1:12 a.m. Friday, February 15, at Sitio Daap in Sangali village, this city.

Cababao is listed as the second most wanted person in the area of Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3).

Cababao has pending warrants of arrest for four counts raped with no recommended bail issued by a local court dated February 14, 2024, according to the police.

Cababao was placed under the custody of ZCPS3 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)