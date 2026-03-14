97IB, Tesda empower 23 Zamboanga del Norte FRs with skills

TWENTY-THREE former rebels, now called friends rescued (FRs), have successfully completed a 15-week training program, equipping them with skills that will help them rebuild their lives, the military said Saturday, March 14.

The training program was facilitated by the 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB), in partnership with the Technical Educations and Skills Development Authority (Tesda)-Zamboanga del Norte.

“This partnership with Tesda provides our Friends Rescued with valuable skills that will open opportunities for sustainable livelihood and help them start a new chapter of productive and peaceful lives,” Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Bergonia, 97IB commander, said in a statement.

Bergonia said the FRs completed a 15-week intensive training on Tile Setting and Construction Painting National Certificate II (NC-II) conducted by the Tesda Provincial Training Center (PTC)–Sindangan from October 22, 2025 to March 13, 2026.

Bergonia said that upon completion of the program, the participants were awarded their NC-II, certifying their competency and qualification in the respective technical skills.

“The training program aims to equip the FRs with practical livelihood skills that will help them rebuild their lives, improve their employability, and become productive members of their communities,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was held Friday, March 13, at the headquarters of the 97IB in Del Pilar village, Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The ceremony was attended by key personnel of 97IB and representatives from Tesda-PTC–Sindangan.

In his message, Tesda-Zamboanga del Norte Director Omarkahyyam Dalagan, emphasized the importance of technical-vocational education in empowering individuals and providing them with better opportunities for sustainable livelihood.

Bergonia highlighted the significance of strong collaboration between government agencies in supporting the reintegration of FRs into mainstream society.

The activity forms part of the continuing efforts of the Philippine Army and partner government agencies to support the government’s peace and development initiatives by empowering FRs through skills development and livelihood opportunities, thereby sustaining peace and stability in Zamboanga del Norte province. (SunStar Zamboanga)