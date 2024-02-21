Barmm earmarks P432-M health infra projects

THE Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-Barmm) has signed contracts with 30 contractors, aiming to enhance healthcare accessibility in Barmm by funding various infrastructure projects totaling P431,700,000.

Dr. Rizaldy Piang, MOH-Barmm minister, said Wednesday, February 21, the contracts encompassed a range of vital healthcare infrastructure projects, including the construction and renovation of 23 hospitals, nine Barangay Health Stations, and two Rural Health Units across the autonomous region.

Piang has emphasized the significance of adhering to signed contracts and agreements to prevent project delays and potential failures.

“Let's help each other. This is a big responsibility. Whether we are building small or big infrastructure, the responsibility in the eyes of Allah is the same,” Piang said.

“If there is a disagreement, let us discuss it. The most important is, we must adhere to what we had agreed now,” he added.

He said the projects were appropriated from the Special Development Fund (SDF) for 2021 and 2022, Tiyakap 2022, the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2021, the Transition Development Impact Fund (TDIF) for 2023, and the General Appropriations Act for the Bangsamoro (GAAB) for 2023.

He said the initiative of MOH is anchored in Goal Six of the 2nd Bangsamoro Development Plan, focusing on scaling up strategic, adequate, and climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly healthcare facilities across the autonomous region. (SunStar Zamboanga)