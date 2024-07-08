DPWH completes P90-M project in Sibugay town

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a P90 million access road project enhancing transport access in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, the DPWH said Monday, July 8, 2024.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project involved the concreting of a 1.9-kilometer road with provision of pipe culverts, stone masonry, and grouted riprap.

The DPWH said the other works on the project include the installation of metal guardrails and thermoplastic pavement markings as safety features.

The DPWH said the newly paved road, stretching from Banker village to Barangay Sinian in Kabasalan has improved connectivity by providing a safer and more efficient travel for motorists traversing the place.

“Residents of the said barangays now benefit travel time savings going to and from markets and other commercial establishments and neighboring communities,” Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said.

She said the upgraded road condition will also boost local economic growth by reducing transport costs, thereby attracting potential investments in the area.

The P90 million project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)