Former ASG members receive farm inputs

THE Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion facilitated the distribution of farm inputs in support of the livelihood of former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the province of Sulu, the military said Tuesday, July 9.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the recipients of the farm inputs are the former ASG members residing in Sitio Bud Bawis in Bangday village, Panamao, Sulu.

The 4CRG said the farm inputs that were distributed on Saturday, July 6, consisting of 39 rolls of hog wire for fencing and assorted seedlings benefitted 30 families.

The farm inputs were donated by a non-government organization (NGO) known as the Gagandilan Mindanao Women Incorporated headed by Wahida Abdulla.

The 4CRG said the organization strongly supports the advocacy to establish income-generating projects that will support the former ASG’s needs for daily living.

“This project will pave the way to help them have a sustainable livelihood that will reduce poverty and sustain peace in the community,” the 4CRG said.

The 4CRG said the 2IIB will continuously support the government’s advocacy in promoting livelihood programs for the former ASG members with the convergence effort of the NGO. (SunStar Zamboanga)