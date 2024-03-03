Informant in anti-insurgency campaign gets P1-M reward

ZAMBOANGA del Sur Governor Victor Yu has given a P1 million reward to the informant who provided vital information that led to the death of a notorious senior leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) in that province, the military said Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said Yu, as the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict PTF-ELCAC) chairperson, handed over the reward to the informant in a simple ceremony on Friday, March 1.

The 53IB said the identity of the civilian informant was withheld for security reasons.

The 53IB said the civilian informant played an important role in providing vital information that led to the successful operation resulting in the neutralization of the NPA's high-ranking official.

The NPA senior leader, Aprecia Alvarez Rosete alias Ka Bambam, was killed in a clash with soldiers in Malagalad village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur on February 27.

The clash broke out as troops sighted a group of NPA rebels while conducting a combat operation in Malagalad village.

Rosete is the secretary of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

On February 28, the military airlifted Rosete’s remains to Loreto municipality, her hometown in Agusan del Sur province, for a decent burial.

Yu expressed his deepest gratitude to his constituents, emphasizing the invaluable contribution made towards safeguarding the peace and stability of the region.

Yu reiterated the government's resolute stance against all forms of terrorism and assured continuous support for efforts aimed at upholding peace and security in the province.

The 53IB said the grant of P1 million reward symbolizes not only appreciation for the civilian informant's bravery but also serves as a testament to the collective resolve of the community in defeating terrorism.

The 53IB added that it is a reminder that every citizen has a role to play in safeguarding the welfare of their fellow countrymen and ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all. (SunStar Zamboanga)