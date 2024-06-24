NFWM sends off PG905 Naval Force West

THE Philippine Navy has transferred one of its modern patrol gunboats from the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) to the Naval Forces West (NFW) boosting maritime security in the West Philippine Sea.

Placed under the operational control of the NFW is the BRP-Domingo Deluan (PG905) that has served for over a year in the area of operations of the NFWM.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., NFWM commander, presided over the send-off ceremony for BRP-Deluana, assisted by Captain Hilarion Cesista, Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations and commander of Naval Task Force 61.

The send-off ceremony was held on Friday, June 21, at Ensign Majini Pier of the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City.

The NFWM said Monday, June 24, the ceremony marked the transfer of operational control of PG905 from NFWM to the NFW area of responsibility. It also served to acknowledge the unit's significant contributions and successful missions during its deployment with NFWM for over a year.

In his address, Tagamolila commended PG905 for its exceptional record in confiscating smuggled goods and challenged the incoming PG907 to surpass these achievements.

The NFWM said Commander Alvin De Luna, the commander of PG905, was awarded the Bronze Cross Medal in recognition of the vessel's service to NFWM.

The BRP Domingo Deluana is the fourth ship of the Acero-class patrol gunboats under the Littoral Combat Force of the Philippine Fleet.

It was commissioned on May 26, 2023, during the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Navy. (SunStar Zamboanga)