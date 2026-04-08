NIA pushes solar-powered irrigation project in Tawi-Tawi island town

THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has proposed the construction of solar-powered irrigation project to strengthen the agricultural sector in the island town of Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, April 8, the project, once completed, is designed to improve water access and provide greater support to farmers in Mapun town.

A team from NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula has recently conducted an initial assessment in Mapun to evaluate the feasibility and potential impact of the proposed project.

Engineer June Nathaniel Plaza, NIA regional manager, sent the team to Mapun in response to a request for area validation.

The team is composed of Engineer Joel Janiola, Engineer Ket Anthony Lubguban and Institutional Development Officer Jay Soriano.

The team conduct site validation in Lubbak Parang village, one of Mapun’s key agricultural areas known for cultivating crops such as eggplant, tomato, and cassava.

During the engagement, Mapun Vice Mayor Rambie Sadjiril expressed strong support for agricultural development, emphasizing the town’s growing focus on farming alongside its traditional fishing industry.

Sadjiril noted that many farmers in Mapun currently rely on deep wells and rain-fed irrigation, which limits productivity.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that Nurfa Ahmad, a farmer in Lubbak Parang, shared that the proposed solar irrigation system would greatly benefit their community, particularly those relying on water sources near Sapa Lake.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project, once realized, is expected to improve agricultural productivity by ensuring better water access for irrigation, ultimately supporting farming activities and contributing to Mapun’s overall agricultural development.

Mapun is an island municipality in the Sulu Sea on the south-western extreme of the Philippines, located very close to Sabah, Malaysia as well as to Palawan.

Mapun, which comprises of 15 villages, has a population of 30,038 as of the 202 census. It was formerly Cagayan de Sulu until 1984, then as Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi until 1988.(SunStar Zamboanga)