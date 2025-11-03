Zamboanga City implements waste segregation in business district

THE Zamboanga City Government has started Monday, November 3, the full implementation of the waste segregation at source for all commercial establishments in four villages within the central business district as pilot areas for implementation.

Gerry Pollisco, Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (OCENR) acting chief, said it is pursuant to Executive Order (EO) KHYM 062-2025, ordering the full implementation of segregation at source for all commercial establishments in the city and to reclassify the color coding of segregated solid waste materials under section 5 of City Ordinance 2021-194.

Mayor Khymer Olaso signed the EO on October 16, 2025.

Pollisco said that effective Monday, November 3, they will undertake segregated collection, while commercial establishments located in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3 and Zone 4 villages are advised to bring out their segregated waste in a properly sealed container 15 minutes before collection time, which is 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The waste classification and collection schedule are as follows: Monday, plastic; Tuesday, paper and hazardous waste; Wednesday, plastic; Thursday, paper and health care; Friday, plastic and used cooking oil; Saturday, paper and metal; and Sunday, plastic and glass.

Biodegradable and residual will be collected from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

Pollisco said the implementation of the EO will eventually expand to the other areas of the city.

He said the fines and penalties will be imposed starting December 2025 following massive information dissemination and awareness campaigns. (SunStar Zamboanga)