Zamboanga City sets ‘pick-and-go’ traffic scheme dry run

THE Zamboanga City Traffic Operations Management (ZCTOM) is set to conduct a one-week dry run for the “pick-and-go” traffic scheme pending issuance of an executive order by Mayor John Dalipe.

The decision to conduct the dry run from March 20 to 27 was based on the resolution approved during the ZCTOM meeting presided by Assistant City Administrator for City Affairs Rodolfo Saavedra, Jr. on behalf of Dalipe on Friday, March 15.

Saavedra said the pick-and-go scheme will cover only the passenger jeeps plying Route B of the Zamboanga West Transport Service Cooperative, Marena Transport Corporation, and Talon-Talon Transport Corporation.

Saavedra said the dry run is aimed at providing traffic enforcers and authorities concerned with the opportunity to assess the actual flow of commuters and vehicular traffic at a given time on Route B before it is permanently implemented.

He said the dry run has been shelved for weeks now due to issues and concerns that needed clarifications.

He said that any problems encountered during the dry run will be properly addressed after a week’s time. (Sunstar Zamboanga)