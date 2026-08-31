Long-sought wanted person arrested in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES arrested a long-sought wanted person in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, August 31, 2026.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO)identified the arrested wanted person as alias Engineer Weng, a resident of Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Weng was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrants of arrest around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Weng has standing warrants of arrest for carnapping and violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code issued by Cotabato City courts.

The police said the court has set a bail of P180,000 for the carnaping case that warrant of which is dated November 9, 2025.

The court has set a bail of P2,000 for the violation of Land Transportation and Traffic Code case. The warrant for the case was issued on August 30, 2016.

The police said the arrest of Weng marked the culmination of a month-long intelligence and surveillance effort aimed at locating the wanted individual. (SunStar Zamboanga)