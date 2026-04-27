Luuk declared as rido-free, gun-free, peace-centered community

THE Municipality of Luuk in Sulu was officially declared as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC), marking a significant milestone toward lasting peace and stability, the military said Monday, April 27, 2026.

The official declaration was made during a ceremony Saturday, April 25, at Mans Beach in Kan Mindus village, Luuk that gathered local government officials, representatives from the security sector, and community members, reflecting strong unity and collaboration in achieving this shared goal.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade said the formal reading of the declaration by Luuk Vice Mayor Marijhun Arbison highlighted the ceremony, officially recognizing the transition of the municipality into a peaceful and conflict-resilient community.

Jane Jamaluddin, Luuk Municipal Local Government Operations Officer, underscored that sustaining peace requires continuous cooperation among stakeholders and active community participation.

She welcomed the attendees of the ceremony and emphasized the declaration is a product of collective effort.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, said the achievement reflects the resolve of the community to choose peace and assured continued military support in safeguarding these gains.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, highlighted the importance of unity and vigilance in sustaining peace and ensuring long-term stability and progress in Luuk town.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Orion, commended the people of Luuk for their unwavering support to peace initiatives.

Pe a noted the declaration signifies not an end, but a greater responsibility to preserve peace and security, assuring the military's continued support to development and peacebuilding efforts in Sulu.

Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan echoed the call for unity, stressing that peace and progress go hand in hand.

Tan encouraged both leaders and residents of Luuk to remain vigilant and cooperative in sustaining the peaceful status of the municipality.

The declaration ceremony also featured the symbolic turnover of firearms, demonstrating the commitment of the community to disarmament, followed by the signing of a Peace Covenant among stakeholders.

The unveiling of the RFGFPCC marker and the release of white doves further symbolized hope, unity, and a shared vision for a peaceful future.

The declaration of Luuk as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community highlighted the strong partnership among the military, police, local government units, and the residents in advancing a safer, more stable, and progressive province of Sulu.

The Municipality of Luuk is the seventh town in the second district of Sulu to be declared as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community.

The other towns that were already declared as RFGFPCC include Omar, Panamao, Lugus, Siasi, Pata, and Tapul.

"In coming days, we will also declared the towns of Pandami, Kalingalan Caluang, Panglimas Estino and Banguingui as RFGFPCC," Delos Santos said in a text message Monday, April 27.

Luuk, which comprises of 12 villages, is a third class municipality in the province of Sulu with a population of 44,741 based on the 2024 census. (SunStar Zamboanga)