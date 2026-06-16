MACFI installs physician as new school president

THE Mindanao Autonomous College Foundation, Incorporated (MACFI) of Lamitan City, Basilan province has installed a physician as its second school president.

Installed as the second school president is Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Jr., the son Dr. Rima Hassan, the founding-president of MACFI.

The elder Hassan, a doctor of education, currently serves as the school’s chief executive officer.

Hassan was installed during an investiture ceremony, coupled with the commencement exercises of 239 students, who completed postgraduate studies on Saturday, June 13, at a hotel in Zamboanga City.

The Board of Trustees of MACFI has concurred the appointment of Hassan as the second president of the 22 year old school.

The Board of Trustees said that Hassan has demonstrated exemplary academic achievement, professional competence, and dedication to public service, having earned the degree of doctor of medicine and doctor in public administration.

“His distinguished educational background, leadership, capability, commitment to institutional development, and deep understanding of the vision and mission of MACFI makes him exceptionally qualified to assume the presidency of the institution,” the Board stated in its resolution unanimously approved on March 9, 2026.

Hassan said his designation is a big responsibility for him to lead the school to greater heights. Prior to his appointment, he has served as a consultant to his mother.

During his installation, Hassan has acknowledged Nulmijan Timbosol, for bringing honor to MACFI as the Top 9 in the March 2026 licensure examination for teachers.

Timbosol, who completed Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, garnered 93 percent rating in the licensure examination. She received P100,000 cash incentive from MACFI.

Meanwhile, MACFI has conferred degree of Doctor of Humanities (honoris causa) to Hadji Ibrahim Hassan Sr. for his exemplary and selfless dedication in community service.

The newly-installed school president congratulated the graduates who successfully completed their studies in their respective field of specialization.

The commencement is anchored on the theme “Rising with Purpose, Advancing with Excellence.”

MACFI, located in Quezon Boulevard, Lamitan City, Basilan, was founded in 2003. (SunStar Zamboanga)