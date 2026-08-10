Mafar-Barmm assistance boost Lanao Sur fisherfolks livelihood

A FISHERFOLK association in Saguiran, Lanao del Sur harvested last week a total of 1,005.7 kilograms of tilapia, generating an estimated gross income of P120,115 through the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm).

Engineer Soraya Manalocon, Mafar-Saguiran office head, said the harvest was produced by the Kayrandaya Agri and Aqua Farm Association, Inc. and facilitated by her office.

Manalocon said Mafar-Barmm provided the association with technical assistance, fish feeds, storage boxes, and other support that helped strengthen the its aquaculture production while reducing operational challenges commonly faced by small-scale producers.

“This successful harvest reflects MAFAR’s continued commitment to empowering fisherfolk and promoting sustainable aquaculture for food security and increased income across Lanao del Sur,” Manalocon said in a statement Monday, August 10, 2026.

Mafar-Barmm said that Mohammad Amaikorot, president of Kayrandaya Agri and Aqua Farm Association, Inc., thanked the agency for its continued assistance to the association.

Mafar-Barmm noted that Amaikorot has said that the interventions provided by ministry played a key role in achieving a productive harvest and improving the association’s livelihood.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said that Tilapia is the country’s second most widely cultivated freshwater fish next to milkfish because of its high market demand, fast growth rate, and adaptability to local farming conditions, making it a viable source of livelihood for rural communities.

Meanwhile, Manalocon said that Mafar-barmm continues to implement fisheries development programs across Lanao del Sur through the provision of production inputs, technical training, and extension services aimed at strengthening local fish production and enhancing food security. (SunStar Zamboanga)