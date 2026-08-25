Mafar-Barrm conducts animal disease surveillance in Tawi-Tawi

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) conducted serosurveillance and monitoring for Avian Influenza (AI) and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The activity held last week covering four villages in Bongao is part of Mafar’s continuing efforts to strengthen animal disease prevention and control in the province.

Engineer Nurphy Ayub, Bongao Mafar Municipal Officer, said the activity was carried out in areas with high farming and livestock activity to help maintain a healthy and productive livestock and poultry sector.

“This sero-surveillance activity provides us with updated information on the animal disease situation in the municipality,” Ayub said in a statement Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

“It helps us identify areas that need closer monitoring, improves the capability of our local veterinary personnel, and ensures that our farmers receive timely advice and control measures,” Ayub added.

He said that aside from sample collection, Mafar personnel provided technical guidance to farmers on proper biosecurity measures, early reporting of sick animals, and disease prevention practices.

He said that AI and FMD are among the highly contagious animal diseases closely monitored by agriculture and veterinary authorities because of their potential impact on poultry and livestock production.

“Sustained surveillance helps reduce the risk of outbreaks that could threaten food supply, animal health, and the livelihoods of farming communities,” he said.

He said that through the activity, Mafar aims to protect animal stocks, guide evidence-based interventions, and safeguard the income of farmers who depend on livestock and poultry production. (SunStar Zamboanga)