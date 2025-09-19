Mafar-Basilan distributes 15,000 coffee seedlings to farmers

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar)-Basilan began distributing 15,000 coffee seedlings to qualified farmers registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) across the province.

Mafar-Basilan said the distribution, which started last week, covered farmers' cooperatives in various municipalities. More than 4,000 seedlings were already turned over, marking progress in the province's efforts to strengthen local coffee production.

The seedlings were of the Excelsa variety, valued for its distinct taste and strong market potential.

"By equipping farmers with quality planting materials, we not only increase local coffee production but also create more livelihood opportunities, ensure sustainability, and strengthen the foundation of a thriving coffee industry that can compete in national and global markets," Mafar-Basilan said in a statement.

Alongside the coffee program, Mafar-Basilan also provided organic glutinous corn seeds to farmers interested in organic cultivation, while rice farmers in Lamitan City received fertilizer support.

The RSBSA serves as a registry of farmers, fisherfolk, farm workers, and agri-youth, providing a reliable database for identifying beneficiaries of government programs and for shaping agricultural policies. (SunStar Zamboanga)