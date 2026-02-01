Mafar boosts SGA cooperative with livelihood support

THE Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) has turned over high-value fruit seedlings as part of its commitment to provide additional livelihood support to boost the farm productivity of a cooperative in Tugunan, Special Geographic Area (SGA).

Mafar said the distribution of 200 durian seedlings and 200 longkong lanzones seedlings to the Assaba’bo Bangsamoro Agri-Product Marketing Cooperative (ABAPMC) on Thursday, January 29, was an intervention aimed at scaling up local farmers’ production and helping them thrive in the regional market.

Mafar conducted a comprehensive field validation and technical assessment prior to the distribution of the seedlings to ensure the support matched the cooperative’s specific needs.

Mafar also committed to providing fingerlings and specialized training in fishpond management to further diversify the group’s income streams.

ABAPMC Chairperson Mohamad Bagilan described the support as a long-term investment in the cooperative’s growth, particularly for small-scale farmers and women members.

“This helps strengthen the cooperative as a center for collective development for our small farmers and women members, especially since Mafar focuses on equal rights and opportunities for women,” Bagilan said in a statement.

“These programs provide us with hope, courage, and inspiration to strive further in farming and community development. We hope these projects continue toward a more inclusive and prosperous agricultural sector in the Bangsamoro,” he added.

He also highlighted the impact of the regional government’s presence in grassroots communities in the SGA, expressing gratitude to the Bangsamoro Government and the leadership of Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua. (SunStar Zamboanga)