Mafar-Sulu begins distribution of 1-M kilos of seaweed seedlings

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar)-Sulu began distributing of one million kilos of seaweed seedlings across the province to boost coastal livelihoods and reinforce the aquaculture sector across the province.

Ferdausia Abduhasad, Mafar-Sulu officer-in-charge, said the distribution started on Monday, September 29, in Talipao with 50,000 kilos distributed, followed by 70,000 kilos in Hadji Panglima Tahil, 50,000 kilos in Indanan, and 70,000 kilos in Kalingalan Caluang as of Friday, October 3.

Abduhasad said the success of the program depends on responsible farming practices, urging beneficiaries to keep their seaweed farms organic to safeguard marine ecosystems and sustain long-term production.

“We want to make sure that beneficiaries do not use fertilizers and instead practice organic management of their seaweed farms,” Abduhasad said.

The recipients of the distributed seaweed have expressed gratitude to Mafar-Sulu for the assistance and appealed for continued government support to sustain their livelihoods.

Similar projects were also implemented in other Bangsamoro provinces, including Basilan and Tawi-Tawi, as part of the broader goal to strengthen the regional seaweed industry. (SunStar Zamboanga)