Mafar-Sulu conducts fishery resources awareness campaign

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar)-Sulu has conducted fishery resources awareness campaign for the Sama-Bajau community in Jolo, Sulu, as part of the province’s observance of Fish Conservation (FishCon) Week.

Fardia Abduhasad, officer-in-charges of Mafar-Sulu’s fisheries division, said the activity held on Wednesday, September 24, focused on sustainable and legal fishing practices to the Sama-Bajau, a community whose livelihood is deeply tied to the sea.

“We chose the Sama-Bajau to participate because most of them are fishermen, and we want to help guide them toward sustainable and legal fishing practices,” Abduhasad said in a statement.

Mafar-Sulu opened its 6th FishCon Week celebration on Monday, September 22.

Observed nationwide every third week of September, FishCon Week highlights the importance of conserving fish and aquatic resources.

During the kick-off program at the Sulu Fisheries Division office, Mafar-Sulu Director Alfie Iribani recognized the efforts of its personnel, stressing that their dedication is vital for successful fisheries conservation initiatives.

Sulirma Sabtula, officer-in-charge of Fisheries Resource Management Section, emphasized that fish conservation is key to national food security and global marine resource protection, noting the crucial role of frontliners in law enforcement and community engagement.

The observance of the FishCon Week ended Friday, September 26, with various activities anchored on this year’s theme “Pangisdaang Masagana, Sapat na Isda sa Bawat Pamilya.” (SunStar Zamboanga)