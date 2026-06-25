Mafar trains SGA agri-fishery sector to boost production

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform's field office in the Special Geographic Area (Mafar-SGA) announced Thursday, June 25, 2026, that they rolled out a series of specialized training programs aimed at boosting food production and promoting sustainable agricultural practices across SGA.

The Mafar-SGA said the fisherfolk in Ligawasan town underwent training on fishing gear specifications and methods on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The farmers and livestock raisers in Old Kaabakan municipality were trained in good animal husbandry practices on Saturday, June 20.

The Ligawasan activity equipped 25 fisherfolk with vital knowledge on selecting legally permitted and environmentally sustainable fishing gear to maximize efficiency while minimizing adverse impacts on marine and inland ecosystems.

The Mafar-SGA conducted the activity in partnership with the Ligawasan Municipal Government.

"Through collaborative efforts, both institutions continue to empower fisherfolk with the knowledge and skills necessary to improve productivity, conserve aquatic resources, and build more resilient fishing communities," the Mafar-SGA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 30 farmers and livestock raisers were equipped with good animal husbandry practices during the training in Old Kaabakan municipality.

The Mafar-SGA said the discussions were centered on animal health and welfare, proper feeding and nutrition, housing and sanitation, disease prevention and control, biosecurity measures, and effective livestock management practices aimed at improving production and efficiency.

"By equipping livestock raisers with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement good animal husbandry practices, we continue to support the development of a more resilient, productive, and sustainable livestock sector across the Special Geographic Area," the Mafar-SGA added.

The Mafar-SGA said comprehensive skills training programs are aligned with the goal of the Bangsamoro Government of strengthening food security by scaling up local production through the introduction of more efficient and sustainable farming methods. (SunStar Zamboanga)