Maguindanao del Norte cops arrest 2, seize P427,840 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested two individuals and seized around P427,840 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Police Colonel George Bagundol Jr., Maguindanao del Norte police director, said the two arrested individuals are both drivers, and residents of Cotabato City.

Bagundol said the two suspects were arrested in a checkpoint operation around 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, along the Cotabato-Shariff Aguak road, Poblacion Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The checkpoint operation stemmed from information provided by a regular confidential informant regarding the transport of contraband from Cotabato City bound for Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Bagundol said the two suspects were caught transporting 10 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P427,840 aboard a light commercial vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after they failed to present any legal documents such as import permits and other required papers for the transport of the cigarettes.

Bagundol commended the operating personnel for the successful operation and reiterated their commitment to intensify efforts against smuggling and other illegal activities to protect the province and uphold the rule of law. (SunStar Zamboanga)