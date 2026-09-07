Maguindanao del Norte cops seize P605,764 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN seized some P605,764 worth of smuggled cigarettes during a routine security patrol in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Monday, September 7, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, September 6, in Macabiso village, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte.

“The recovery stemmed from information received by personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A while traversing the national highway,” Abecia said in his report.

“Upon verification, the responding team discovered the cigarette cases abandoned in the area, with no individual present to claim ownership,” Abecia added.

He said the seized items were turned over to the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, inventory, and safekeeping.

He said investigation is ongoing to determine the source, ownership, and legality of the recovered cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Abecia, Regional Director, PRO BAR, commended the operating units for their prompt response and vigilance.

Abecia said they remain committed to intensifying efforts against smuggling and other illegal activities through proactive law enforcement and strong community partnership. (SunStar Zamboanga)