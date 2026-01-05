Maguindanao del Norte cops seize P865,000 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P865,070 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Monday, January 5, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, did not release the identity of the individual, a driver, who was arrested Monday, January 5, in Poblacion village, Barira, Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said the joint operatives of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, in coordination with the Barira Municipal Police Station, were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a vehicle for inspection.

He said the driver was arrested after he failed to present documents of his cargo consisting of 1,102 reams of cigarettes worth P865,070.

The arrested suspect was brought to Barira Municipal Police Station for documentation along with the confiscated items.

De Guzman said they will continue to intensify checkpoint operations to strictly enforce the law against smuggling and other illegal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)