Maguindanao del Norte daycare learners receive sterilized milk packs

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has distributed 180,000 pouches of sterilized milk to daycare centers in the 12 towns of Maguindano del Norte, benefiting 1,500 young learners.

The distribution of the sterilized milk was made through the MSSD Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Office on Monday, March 23, until Tuesday, March 24.

Ahlam Bajunaid, MSSD's Early Childhood Care and Development focal person for Maguindanao del Norte, said Friday, March 26, that the distribution is part of the Milk Feeding Program, which aims to support balanced nutrition and healthy growth among young children, particularly those from low-income and smallholder farming families who may lack regular access to quality dairy.

Bajunaid said the beneficiaries are daycare learners enrolled in Child Development Centers (CDCs) and Supervised Neighborhood Plays (SNPs) in Maguindanao del Norte.

Bajunaid said the beneficiaries include: 250 learners from Upi, 200 from Parang; 150 from Sultan Kudarat; and 100 each from Sultan Mastura, Matanog, Barira, Buldon, Talitay, Northern Kabuntalan, Kabuntalan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and Datu Blah Sinsuat.

Bajunaid said the Milk Feeding Program is part of the 15th cycle of the Supplementary Feeding Program, a nationally funded initiative implemented by MSSD in Barmm that provides nutritious food to children aged two to five to support balanced nutrition for their growth and development.

The MSSD will continue delivering sterilized milk to other provinces so that more children can benefit from the program. (SunStar Zamboanga)