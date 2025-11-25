Maguindanao del Norte drug bust nets P204,000 'shabu,' firearms

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value target (HVT) individual and seized some P204,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs and firearms in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, an official said Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), identified the arrested HVT suspect as alias Ambi, 43.

Recites said Ambi was arrested in a buy-bust operation early morning of Tuesday, November 25, in Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

He said seized from the arrested were some 30 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P204,000, various drug paraphernalia, an M4 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, assorted ammunition, two cellular phones, and assorted personal items.

He said the PDEA operatives launched the anti-drug operation with the support of different police units in Maguindanao del Nore.

He added that Ambi will be charged with violations of Sections 5, 11, and 12 of the comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)