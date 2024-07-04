Maguindanao del Norte’s 7th most wanted arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) did not identify the arrested wanted person except to say he is a 23-year-old call center agent.

The police said the call center agent was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Wednesday, July 3, in Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The police said the call center agent has a standing warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 10175 otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and is listed as the number seven most wanted person in Maguindanao del Norte.

The PRO-BAR said the accused is currently detained at the Parang Municipal Police Station, awaiting further disposition and documentation of his case. (SunStar Zamboanga)