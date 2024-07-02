Maguindanao del Sur officials surrender firearms

FIVE high-powered firearms were surrendered by local government officials in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the firearms were surrendered as a result of the continuous campaign of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central against the proliferation of loose firearms.

The Westmincom said Datu Paglas Mayor Abubakar Paglas led the turnover of the surrendered firearms on Monday, July 1, at the New Training Center of the municipality.

The firearms that were surrendered include two caliber .50 Barret Sniper rifles, a caliber .30 M1 Carbine rifle, two 40-millimieter M-79 Grenade Launchers with one high explosive.

The surrendered firearms were received by Colonel Ronel Manalo, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade (1MechBn) deputy commander and witnessed by military, police and other government officials.

The surrendered firearms will be temporarily placed under the custody of 1MechBn for documentation before it will be handed over to 12th Forward Service Support Unit of the Army Support Command for proper disposition.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the troops of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central for the intensified effort to free Central Mindanao of loose firearms.

“Rest assured that we will remain steadfast in our campaign against the proliferation of firearms to ensure a lasting peace in the central and western parts of Mindanao,” Gonzales said.

