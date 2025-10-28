Maguindanao del Sur town folks surrender 12 high-powered guns

RESIDENTS from different villages in Talitay, Maguindanao del Sur, have voluntarily surrendered 12 high-powered firearms as part of their support to the peace and order campaign of the government, the military said Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Among the firearms that they surrendered on Monday, October 27, were two 7.62 millimeter (mm) sniper rifles, a caliber 7.62-mm rifle, five grenade launchers, one M79 grenade launchers, one 40-mm grenade launchers, a Carbine rifle, and a Garand rifle.

The surrendered firearms were formally accepted by Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

"The voluntary surrender of firearms from various barangays in Talitay is proof of our citizens' trust in the rule of law and the government," Catu said in a statement.

"The 601st Brigade will continue to work with local officials, the police, and other agencies to completely end the culture of violence and illegal possession of firearms in our jurisdiction," he added.

Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), commended the leadership of the 601Bde, 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, and the local government of Talitay, village officials and the people for a successful Balik Baril ceremony as proof that the spirit of unity and cooperation prevails in the communities.

"By surrendering loose firearms, we are gradually eradicating fear and violence in the region. We encourage all citizens to trust the government and join our cause for a peaceful and prosperous Bangsamoro," Gumiran said.

The activity is part of the government's sustained campaign on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program, which aims to encourage civilians to voluntarily surrender their unlicensed weapons in support of peace, security, and community development.

The formal surrender of the firearms was witnessed by other military, police, and municipal government officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)