Maguindanao del Sur town residents surrender 8 high-powered firearms

RESIDENTS of Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur have surrendered eight high-powered firearms to the authorities on Monday, November 3, 2025, the military said.

The 601st Infantry Brigade said the surrender of the firearms is part of the ongoing campaign of the government under the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program, which aims to strengthen peace, security, and order through the voluntary surrender of weapons and encouraging citizens to cooperate in a legal and peaceful way of life.

Among the weapons surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion were one 60-millimter (mm) mortar and seven other high-powered firearms. These were formally presented to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Mayor Guiadzali Midtimbang of Guindulungan, Maguindanao del Sur, attended the surrender of firearms ceremony and was joined by representatives of the Sangguniang Bayan, village chiefs, police, and other concerned stakeholders.

“The surrender of weapons proves the people’s trust in our government in partnership with our soldiers and police in implementing the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management program. This is a good step towards peace and unity,” Midtimbang said in a statement, encouraging his town mates to join in such programs to completely curb violence and have a safer community.

“The voluntary surrender of weapons is not only an indication of cooperation, but also of the true desire of the people to achieve lasting peace,” Catu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, has encouraged the public to cooperate with the government's SALW Management Program, which allows the people to be active partners in maintaining security and order.

“With our continued cooperation, we can achieve a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Mindanao,” Gumiran added. (SunStar Zamboanga)