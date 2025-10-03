Maguindanao del Sur town residents surrender loose firearms

IN THE spirit of peace, security, and development, residents of Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur, have voluntarily surrendered six high-powered firearms and ordnance to government authorities, the military said Friday, October 3, 2025.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade (601Bde), said the firearms and ordnance were formally turned over in a ceremony on Tuesday, September 30, at Datu Unsay municipal compound, in Meta village.

Among the firearms and ordnance surrendered were one M1 Garand rifle, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade launcher, one 81-millimeter (MM) ammunition, one M203 grenade launcher, two Uzi submachine guns, two 81-MM mortar tubes, and one .60-caliber rifle. These were immediately placed under the custody of the Datu Unsay Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

Catu said the surrender of the war materiel was made possible through the combined efforts of the military, police, and municipal government of Datu Unsay.

The official turnover was witnessed by Datu Unsay municipal government officials led by Mayor Datu Andal Ampatuan, who expressed his support for the continuing campaign to achieve a loose-firearms free municipality.

Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, commended the residents of Datu Unsay for their cooperation.

“The voluntary handover of these firearms is a clear demonstration of trust in our security sector and a significant step toward sustaining peace and order in the community,” Gumiran said in a statement.

Brigadier General Romulo Quemado, II, acting commander of the Western Mindanao Command, lauded the collaborative effort of the security forces, the municipal government and residents of Datu Unsay.

“This act of surrendering loose firearms shows the residents’ commitment to peace and their confidence in the government’s efforts to ensure safety and stability in the province,” Quemado noted.

He said that Westmincom, along with its partners in peace and security, assured the public that measures will continue to be undertaken to account for and recover loose firearms in line with the government’s peace and security programs. (SunStar Zamboanga)