Malaysian, 3 others arrested; P3.5-M shabu seized

FOUR individuals, including a Malaysian, were arrested, while around P3.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro provinces of Tawi-Tawi and Lanao del Sur, authorities said Friday, April 10, 2026.

Two of the four suspects, including the Malaysian, were arrested in Tawi-Tawi and the other two in Lanao del Sur.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested Malaysian as alias Utto, 45, and his cohort alias Nil, 45.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust Wednesday, April 8, in Suwang Pukol village, Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi.

Seized were around 500 grams of shabu packed in one transparent plastic bag worth P3.4 million, one Bul Impact pistol, one Springfield M1 Garand rifle with ammunition, two mobile phones, buy-bust money, and an identification card.

The suspects were detained while charges will be filed against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The anti-drug operation in Sitangkai was launched by operatives of PDEA-Barmm with the support of the police and military personnel.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, did not released the identities of the two suspects arrested in that province.

Cabuhat said the suspects were arrested by policemen on Wednesday, April 8, while conducting checkpoint operation along the national highway of Talub village, Tamparan, Lanao del Sur.

"When flagged down, the driver refused to stop and instead accelerated, hitting a police checkpoint signage, which prompted their immediate arrest," Cabuhat said in his report.

He said that drug-related pieces of evidence were found in the possession of the two suspects upon apprehension and body searched.

Seized from the suspects were some 17.48 grams of shabu worth P118,864, illegal drug paraphernalia and non-drug evidence.

"This successful apprehension highlights the importance of intensified checkpoint operations in preventing the transport of illegal drugs," he said.

Cabuhat said they will continue to strengthen efforts to ensure safety and security of the communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)