Malaysian investors explore potential business partnership

A GROUP of Malaysian investors are exploring potential business partnerships and investment opportunities in Zamboanga City.

On Monday morning, September 7, 2926, a 16-member delegation from the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) met with Mayor Khymer Olaso in his office at City Hall.

Led by FMM President Jacob Lee Chor Kok, they discussed possible areas of business cooperation, networking, and knowledge exchange.

During the meeting, Olaso has introduced to the group the distinct cultural heritage and traditions of Zamboanga City, including its unique language, the Chavacano, a Spanish creole.

The mayor also told the visiting Malaysian businessmen that Zamboanga City is dubbed as the Sardine capital of the country, hosting about 12 major fish canning factories.

“Business mission is not simply an opportunity to promote investment, but an opportunity to build partnerships founded on mutual respect, shared interests, and mutual benefit,” Olaso said.

Olaso and Kok exchanged tokens of appreciation during the visit, underscoring the goodwill between the local government and the visiting Malaysian business delegation.

Present during the meeting were Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Regional Director Maridel Dengal, DTI-Zamboanga City Office Director Grace Aduca, Zamboanga City Tourism Officer Sarita Sebastian, Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer Rosendo Castillo III, and Business Permits and Licensing Division Chief Benjie Barredo.

The FMM delegation arrived in Zamboanga City on Sunday, September 6, and is scheduled to stay until Tuesday, September 8.

The FMM is Malaysia’s leading private-sector organization representing the manufacturing industry and its broader supply chain.

It currently represents more than 13,000 direct and indirect member companies across Malaysia, making it one of the country’s most significant private-sector organizations. (SunStar Zamboanga)