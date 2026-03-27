Mamasapano residents surrender 17 high-powered firearms

SEVENTEEN high-powered firearms were surrendered to authorities in Maguindanao del Sur by individuals involved in a community-based conflict, reflecting their sincere intention to stop the violence and help preserve peace in the area, the military said Friday, March 27, 2026.

The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said the firearms were formally presented to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of 601st Infantry Brigade, during the ceremony Thursday, March 26, in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur, marking a positive step toward reducing violence and strengthening peace in the community.

The 6ID said Lieutenant Colonel Edgardo Batinay, commander of the 34th Infantry Battalion (34IB), and Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, facilitated the surrender and presentation of the firearms in coordination with Mamasapano Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Jr., village officials, Municipal Local Government Operations Officer, and the police.

Catu commended the strong collaboration among the military, police, local government, and community leaders that made the surrender of firearms possible.

"This achievement reflects the power of unity and cooperation. We encourage others to follow this example and take part in building a more peaceful and secure community," Catu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of 6ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, expressed his full support for the initiative.

"The voluntary surrender of firearms demonstrates the sincere intention of our communities to resolve conflicts peacefully. It also strengthens the trust between the people and the government," Cagara said.

Ampatuan thanked all stakeholders and the individuals who voluntarily surrendered their firearms, emphasizing that peace begins with a shared decision to abandon violence and embrace unity. (SunStar Zamboanga)