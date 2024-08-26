Man arrested after a gun-toting incident

LAWMEN have arrested a 27-year-old man for illegal possession of firearm following a gun-toting incident in Zamboanga City, the local police said Monday, August 26, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Ni o Lim De Guzman, a resident of Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

De Guzman was arrested around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, August 25, based on complaints filed by Roel Ariola, 61, and his son, Renz Clark, 28, of Sitio Luyahan, Pasonanca, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed that prior to the incident, the elder Ariola and De Guzman had a heated argument after the former complained due to the motorcycle noise and advised the latter to drive slow.

De Guzman left and returned few minutes later and uttered unsavory words while confronting the elder Ariola.

The police said De Guzman allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it to the younger Ariola, who intervened and talked nicely to the suspect.

The Ariolas immediately called the police after the younger Ariola was quick to disarm De Guzman.

The police said De Guzman and his confiscated undocumented caliber .45 pistol with ammunition are now in the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 7 in preparation for the filing of case against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)