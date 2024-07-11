Man killed after visiting girlfriend

A 31-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a gun attack in Basilan province, the police said Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The police identified the fatality as Alvin Klein Benzon, a resident of Calle Onse in Maligaya village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

The police said the incident happened in the evening Wednesday, July 10, in Purok 8, Colonia village, Lamitan City.

Investigation showed Benzon, the victim, was driving a motorcycle on the way home after he visited his girlfriend when fatally shot by unidentified gunmen.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, theorized that carnapping was a possible motive for the incident as the suspects took the victim’s motorcycle.

Delumpines said investigation was still going on to establish the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)