Marcos releases P24.4-M AICs to 12,200 indigents

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released P24.4 million worth of Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) to 12,200 indigent residents of Zamboanga City.

This came as the chairpersons of 72 of the 98 barangays had written and asked the President for financial assistance after their constituents were excluded from the “ayuda” (assistance) of the national government due to politics.

The village chairpersons of the 72 barangays took the initiative to directly communicate to the Office of the President to enable their constituents to receive financial aid from the government based on the advice of former Zamboanga City Mayor Celso Lobregat.

“I only acted as the messenger between the concerned officials and the Office of the President…this is now the result,” Lobregat said in an interview Tuesday, November 5, the second day of the payout.

Lobregat, who has also served the Zamboanga City’s first district representative, is not seeking any elective post in the 2025 mid-term elections.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started the distribution of P2,000 AICS to each of the 12,200 identified recipients on Monday, November 4. The payout will last until Saturday, November 9.

The 12,200 identified recipients are from 55 of the 72 barangays that requested for financial aid from President Marcos.

The recipients from the remaining 17 villages are set to receive assistance later.

Before seeking help from the President, the chairpersons of the 72 barangays have written the Senators and sought help to give financial assistance to their constituents.

“Some of the Senators responded and gave them AICS and allocation for Tupad (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced workers), but these are not sufficient. That is why they took the initiative to write the President,” Lobregat said.

“There is only one person the beneficiaries should be thankful for giving them AICS, it is only to President Marcos,” he added.

The objective of the AICS Program is to help our poor countrymen who are in crisis to meet their needs. (SunStar Zamboanga)