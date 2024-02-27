Marijuana plantation destroyed, drug den dismantled in Barmm

AUTHORITIES have destroyed a marijuana plantation and seized illegal drugs as they also dismantled a drug den and arrested of four suspects in separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barmm said the marijuana plantation was destroyed in Sitio Mangal-Mangal, Punjungan village, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The PDEA-Barmm said Tuesday, February 27, that before the discovery and destruction of the plantation, its operatives seized P6,000 worth of dried marijuana leaves from two cultivators in a buy-bust operation also on Sunday, February 25.

The PDEA identified the alleged cultivators as Rene Onji and Amah Jul Onji, who managed to escaped after sensing that they were transacting with undercover PDEA agents. Charges will be filed against them.

The PDEA-Barmm said its personnel uprooted a total of 15,000 fully grown marijuana plants planted in a 500-square-meter area in Sitio Mangal-Mangal.

The marijuana plantation was destroyed with the support of police and military forces and personnel of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Meanwhile, the PDEA-Barmm said that four suspects -- two maintainers and two visitors -- were arrested when they dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in Purok Tugunan, Salimbao village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, February 26.

The arrested drug den maintainers were identified as Alvin Onig, 30, and Allan Macabangan, 48. The two drug den visitors were Jamhari Melicano, 29, and Norudin Uga, 34.

Seized from the dismantled drug den were 15 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P102,000, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia, two mobile phones, two wallets, assorted identification cards, and two motorcycles with documents.

The arrested suspects are now detained at the PDEA detention facility in preparation for the filing of case against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)