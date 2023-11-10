Marijuana plantation destroyed in Lanao

AUTHORITIES have destroyed an estimated worth of P90,000 marijuana plantation and arrested its alleged caretaker in a remote village in Lanao del Sur, the police reported Friday, November 10, 2023.

Police Colonel Roberto Daculan, Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office director, said the marijuana plantation was destroyed on Thursday, November 9, in Bato-Bato village, Maguing.

Daculan said they uprooted and burned 300 fully grown marijuana plants that were planted in a 1,800 square meters lot in Bato-Bato village.

He said the existence of the marijuana plantation was uncovered through information provided to them by a concerned citizen.

Daculan did not identify the arrested caretaker and charges are being readied against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)