Marina begins inspection of ships in Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) announced that it has started the intensified compliance inspection of ships in Zamboanga Peninsula and in the province of Sulu.

The compliance inspection is in line with the directive of Marina Administrator Sonia Malaluan to inspect ships sailing in Zamboanga Peninsula and Sulu.

Malaluan issued the order following the grounding of the entire passenger fleet of the Aleson Shipping Lines (ASL) after one of ASL’s vessel, M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26 at approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 was sailing to Jolo, Sulu coming from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident.

The Marina regional office said they have subjected to a thorough inspection three ships on Monday, February 2, 2026, the first day of operation. The three inspected ships include two roll-on, roll-off (Roro) vessels and one passenger vessel.

“The compliance inspection will continue until all ships operating in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Sulu are inspected,” Marina said in a statement.

The inspection teams of Marina are checking the proper stowage and securing of cargo, availability and condition of safety equipment, fire protection and firefighting systems, navigational equipment, as well as the ships' propulsion and machinery.

The Marina stressed that vessels found to be deficient or in violation of the prescribed standards will be subject to suspension of operations and other appropriate sanctions, in accordance with existing regulations.

“Wala tayong palulusutin. Tandaan natin: Ang pagsisiguro sa kaligtasan ng bawat barko, mga pasahero at kargamento ay pangunahing tungkulin ng mga shipping operators at tripulante,” Marina Administrator Sonia Malaluan said in a statement.

(We will not let anything slip through our fingers. Let us remember: Ensuring the safety of every ship, passengers and cargo is the primary duty of shipping operators and crew.)

Monitoring activities of Marina will continue to safeguard the safety of passengers, crew, and other stakeholders in the maritime transportation sector.

The enhanced monitoring aims to prevent incidents at sea and ensure strict compliance by shipping companies and vessel operators with the agency's policies.

Vessel operators are also encouraged to cooperate and strictly comply with the prescribed safety requirements. (SunStar Zamboanga)