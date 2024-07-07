Marine troops hold outreach activities in Tawi-Tawi

THE Marine Battalion Landing Team-1 (MBLT-1) has distributed and demonstrated the use of water bucket purifiers in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the military said Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the bucket purifiers provided by Waves 4 Water Philippines were distributed last week at Rosemin Gymnasium in Batu-Batu village, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

The 4CRG said after the distribution, a demonstration was also held to show the recipients the proper use of the bucket purifiers.

“This initiative aims to provide clean water and educate the local community on how to operate the water purifiers, enabling them to convert unsafe water into potable water,” the 4CRG said.

The twin activity coincided with the 66th Founding Anniversary of Panglima Sugala, highlighting the significance of the celebration.

The 4CRG said Mayor Nurbert Sahali of Panglima Sugala supported the twin activities, which were attended by officials from various villages within the municipality.

The 4CRG added that the activity is in line with the 2nd Marine Brigade’s Line of Operation to promote socio-economic development in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

Meanwhile, the MBLT-12 headed by Lieutenant Colonel Junnibert Tubo in partnership with The Medical City Internal Medicine Alumni and Brain Rescue Philippines, conducted a feeding program last week at Laa Island in Tubig Indangan, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi.

The MBLT-12 troopers also distributed slippers and school supplies to the children at Laa Island.

In addition, the 312th Marine Company led by First Lieutenant Khim Limuel Tamaca PN(M) together with The Medical City Internal Medicine Alumni and Brain Rescue Philippines conducted similar community outreach at Sitio Badjao in Pag-Asa village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The activity is the continuous effort of the marine company in collaboration with partner stakeholders to extend support to communities located in geographically isolated disadvantaged areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)