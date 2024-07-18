Marines undergo Special Operations Platoon Training

SELECTED personnel of the Tawi-Tawi-based 2nd Marine Brigade (MBde) have undergone a 36-day Special Operations Platoon Training aimed to boost the capabilities and enhance the readiness of the personnel, the military said Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the specialized and intensive training initiated by Brigadier General Nestor Narag, 2MBde commander, culminated on Tuesday, July 16.

The 4CRG said the rigorous training program included advanced combat techniques, tactical maneuvers, and specialized skills essential for successful special operations.

Police Colonel Rodolfo Inoy Jr., Tawi-Tawi police director and the closing ceremony’s guest speaker, has commended the graduates for their commitment and perseverance throughout the demanding training.

Inoy emphasized the importance of their newly acquired skills in maintaining peace and security in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

“The training you have undergone is not just a testament to your strength and resilience but also a clear indication of your commitment to serve and protect our community,” Inoy told the training graduates.

“As we all know, maritime security is crucial in our province, and your enhanced capabilities in Maritime Law Enforcement and Interdictions will play a pivotal role in safeguarding our maritime waters,” Inoy added.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of certificates to the graduates, symbolizing their successful completion of the training, as well as the awarding of certificates of appreciation to the training directorates in recognition of their contributions to the success of the training program.

The 4CRG said the event underscored Narag’s leadership on its unyielding commitment to developing highly skilled and capable Marines ready to respond to any security challenges and other emergencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)