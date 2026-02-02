Maritime cops, PCG rescue 200 passengers from vessel in distress off Basilan

AUTHORITIES have safely rescued some 200 passengers from a vessel in distress at sea off Basilan province, an official said Monday, February 2, 2026.

Police Colonel Jose Manuel Payos, Regional Maritime Unit–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (RMU-BAR) chief, said the passengers were rescued aboard the vessel in distress around 5:30 a.m. Monday along the seawaters of Pangasaan Island, Lantawan, Basilan.

Payos said the vessel, M/L AS Express, encountered a mechanical problem while sailing to Zamboanga City from Banguingui, Sulu.

“More or less 200 passengers on board were successfully rescued and safely escorted to Zamboanga City,” Payos said in his report.

He said the passengers were rescued together with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aboard BRP Tubbataha.

He urged the public to immediately report any maritime incidents and suspicious activities in their communities to concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, maritime policemen rescued a wooden-hulled vessel in distress off Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, on Friday, January 30.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station said the vessel, M/L Piaksa, was sailing to Sibutu from Bongao when its engine malfunctioned.

The four passengers were safely brought to the headquarters of the 1st Special Operations Unit of the maritime police in Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)