Maritime cops rescue 2 in distress at sea in Tawi-Tawi

PERSONNEL of the 1st Special Operations Unit–Maritime Group (1SOU-MG) successfully rescued two people in distress at sea in Tawi-Tawi, the police said Friday, November 28, 2025.

The 1SOU-MG identified the rescued individuals as Jerrick Egin, 40, a village watchman and resident of Tongmageng village, Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi, and Mahadil Araina, 35, a resident of Sibutu town in the same province.

Egin and Araina were rescued around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, in the municipal waters of Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi.

The 1SOU-MG launched the search and rescue operation after receiving a report that the two had failed to arrive on time at their destination in Sitangkai. They were traveling aboard a motorboat from Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

“This caused concern among the families of the passengers due to the unknown location and reason for the delay,” the 1SOU-MG said in a statement.

The two were found drifting at sea after their motorboat encountered mechanical problems during the voyage.

Both passengers were safe and were immediately brought to the Municipality of Sitangkai for necessary assistance and documentation. (SunStar Zamboanga)