Maritime cops rescue Canadian vlogger, 15 others off Tawi-Tawi

PERSONNEL of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) have rescued 16 people, including a naturalized Filipino Canadian vlogger, from a wooden-hulled vessel drifting in Sulu Sea, the PNP-MG said Thursday, September 12.

The PNP-MG said the 16 people were rescued on Monday, September 9, while drifting at sea aboard M/L Zaitrish in Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi.

The police did not identify the 16 rescued people, but said they include five crew of M/L Zaitrish and 11 passengers, including Kyle Jennermann, who is known as Vlogger Kulas of BecomingPilipino FB page.

Investigation showed that M/L Zaitrish was sailing from Mapun, an island town in Tawi-Tawi, to Bongao, the province's capital, when its engine malfunctioned, leaving it adrift at sea.

Tawi-Tawi-based Maritime policemen led by Police Captain Norman Paul Duaso launched a search and rescue operation utilizing Patrol Gun Boat-004 in the vast waters around the village of Mandulan, Lakit-Lakit, and Sanga-Sanga successfully located M/L Zaitrish.

The maritime policemen, utilizing PGB-004, towed M/L Zaitrish and safely arrived around 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, at the Chinese Pier in Bongao.

"The operation concluded without any untoward incidents, showcasing the unwavering commitment of our maritime forces to safeguard lives at sea," the PNP-MG said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)